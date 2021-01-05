STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Annual Karnataka bird festival 'Hakki Habba' begins

The festival's aim is not just to showcase the birds but to also create a new 'check list' of additional birds in the region.

Published: 05th January 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Birds, migratory birds

The birding routes have been identified properly. (Representational Photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much awaited three-day long bird festival, popularly known as Hakki Habba, kick-started on Tuesday at the Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve.

The festival's aim is not just to showcase the birds but to also create a new 'check list' of additional birds in the region. This helps to find birds that are endemic to BRT.

Such an exercise, of creating the check list, was done back in 2011 when the bird festival was proposed to be held in Bengaluru. Over 270 bird species were recorded that year.

The objective now is to check the list, revise it and make additions in this 7th Bird Festival edition.

"BRT is a critical and sensitive forest patch of Karnataka. It is the place where the eastern and western Ghats meet. So bio-diversity is unique and very rich and this needs to be showcased to people," said BRT Tiger Reserve director Dr Santoshkumar G. 

The department also wants to promote BRT as an ideal space for birding and not just for tiger tourism. The vegetation is rich and different and the schedule has also been prepared in such a way that more time is spent on the field, birding, rather than for lectures. The mascot also chosen defines BRT-Rufous Bellied Eagle, he added. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the registration has been limited to 50 people. The birding routes have been identified properly.

Routes originating out of K.Gudi- towards BR Hills, Road to Mosalekere and beyond, Road towards Navodaya School, Kanheri Colony – safari route – two routes; Road towards Belatha- Routes originating out of BR Hills-  Road towards K.Gudi, Road from Purani Gate to Purani Podu, Road towards Yelandur, Mulkibetta, Doddasampige to Chikkasampige, Chikkasampige to Doddasampige and Krishnankatte; Routes originating out of Boodipadaga- Road towards Raagikalmadu and Road towards the main road.

"Unlike other forest patches, this is young and has a lot of potential. It has different types of forests like moist deciduous, ever green, semi ever green, scrub and so on. Each region has specific types of birds and is a good space to learn and find many migratory species which are not found in other patches. As the vegetation is thick, sightings of carnivores and herbivores is rare, but is ideal for birds to roost and breed," the forest officials added. 

Previous bird festivals:

March 27-29, 2015 - Ranganthittu Bird Sanctuary

January 8-9, 2016 - Kali Tiger Reserve 

January 5-7, 2017 -Daroji Sloth Bear Reserve, Ballari

February 9-11, 2018 - Pilikula Nisarga Dhama, Mangaluru

February 8-10, 2019 - Bidar 

January 17-19, 2020 - Nandi Hills, Chikkaballapur 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple Hakki Habba Birding Festival
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp