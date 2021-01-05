STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attendance and attention rise in offline PU classes

Class being held in safe environment; practical classes await government orders

Published: 05th January 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria Dsouza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, attendance at PU Colleges in the state had risen to 55 percent, Snehal R, Director of the Department of Pre-University Education, said on Monday.Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said that of the 3,62,704 students enrolled in 5492 PU colleges across the state, 1,99,553 students (55.018 pc) attended offline classes. He said that Vidyagama classes were being held in a safe environment and that physical distance was being maintained.

As many as 1,99,553 students (55%) of the 3,62,704 students enrolled in 5,492 PU colleges across the state, attended offline classes on Monday. Similarly, of 9,29,130 students enrolled in Class 10 in 16,850 high schools, 4,81,728 turned up for class (51.95%), he added.As many as 4,71,823 students in Classes 9 attended Vidyagama classes on Monday, he said.

“I chose to come to college because of internet issues with online classes. Today was the first day of class and I understood far more today. There was lack of a proper guidance in online classes,” Shaina A, student from a private PU College said.“However, several of my classmates did not turn up due to a slew of reasons. Many were yet to come back to town, some feared being pulled up for not completing notes, a few decided to wait for another week to see how those who attend respond,” she added.

“It seems like there is far more attentiveness in classrooms now than before. We can focus much better now, especially with reduced strength. Monitoring of classrooms also is seeming much easier now,” said Keara S, another student. Practical classes are yet to start at several colleges. Teachers told TNIE that they were awaiting clear guidelines from the department on running labs for practicals. 

Snehal R told TNIE that there will be no compromise on physical distancing within practical labs -- not more than 20 students will be allowed. If there is a lack of equipment, the number of batches per class will increase to ensure the distancing norms are met, she added.

With limited workforce, Kiran, a lecturer at a private college told TNIE that the workload had quadrupled, taking into consideration the physical distancing norms.However, lecturers too seem thrilled to have students finally on campus, said a teacher who heads the science department. Yet, the typical buzz of student activity in colleges is yet to occur -- with distancing norms, students sit far apart and teachers are finding it much easier to carry on with classes.

