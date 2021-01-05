DULT to redo two Bengaluru streets based on citizens' designs

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is going to redo the streets and remodel two streets in Bengaluru based on designs prepared by citizens. Under the Streets for People Challenge, the best designs submitted by citizens and architects will be used by DULT to recreate and redesign two streets in Jayanagar and Wilson Garden.

The challenge is organised by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and to implement it in Bengaluru, DULT has joined hands with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bengaluru Smart City Limited.

“The best design recognised by the central government will be implemented in Bengaluru. This is also being done in Hubballi and Dharwad. The designs are different for different localities and the challenge for architects is to come up with something unique. The idea is not just to pedestrianise the roads, but to make them public-friendly,” said a senior DULT official.

The deadline for submitting applications has been extended to January 2021, from December 2020. The purpose of the Challenge is to improve walkability, improve footpaths and make them pedestrian-friendly through practical citizens’ intervention.

A total of 113 cities in India are participating in the challenge. Designers have to ensure fair distribution of space, safety and security, comfort, sensitivity to local context, liveability and environmental sustainability. The importance of community involvement is the heart of the challenge.

“This is the first time such an initiative is being taken up. In case of Church Street, experts chosen by the government were involved in making it pedestrian-friendly. But here, it is citizens who are being involved in making roads in their areas and neighbourhoods commuter-friendly. This will bring a sense of ownership and responsibility among citizens. The designs which do not win, but are interesting and suitable for Bengaluru roads will be picked up and implemented in other places,” said a senior BBMP official.

DULT is also working on calling for applications to design the Gandhi Bazaar road, which has been conceptualised by GIZ.

“We are preparing for a challenge here also. We are thinking of themes like modern or heritage,” the DULT official added.