Former teacher in Bengaluru held for running honey-trap racket using matrimonial sites

Published: 05th January 2021 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Honey Trap

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru police arrested a 38-year-old woman who uploaded her profile on various matrimonial websites to trap people to blackmail them for ransom, East Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner S.D. Sharanappa said here.

According to the police, the arrested has been identified as Kavitha C. S., a resident of Devaiah Park in East Bengaluru.

The police said that she formerly worked as a teacher in a government school in Chikkamagaluru district for some time but she was terminated from the services for her insubordination as well as remaining absent for a very long period.

"She had faced a case after her school headmaster booked a complaint against her alleging that she had assaulted him by falsely making accusations," the police said.

Her deed came to light, when a victim, Prem Daniel, resident of Indiranagar, narrated his ordeal to the police alleging that Kavitha had foisted a false rape case against him.

"The victim works in a private firm, with whom the accused got in touch through the matrimonial site and befriended him. After dating for sometime through chats, they met and entered into a consensual relationship. The accused recorded their encounters and started blackmailing him," the police stated in a note.

"After the duo exchanged the numbers, Kavitha visited his house on December 26. She recorded their private moments on her laptop and blackmailed him. She took away a gold chain from the victim and demanded money, failing which she threatened to file rape charges," the police said.

The police added that when the victim refused to give her money, the accused went to Indiranagar police station and filed a complaint.

When police summoned the victim for questioning, the accused, who was outside the police station demanded Rs 5 lakh to withdraw the complaint and to handover the video clips. The victim negotiated with her to bring down the ransom amount to Rs 2 lakh, recorded the conversation and subsequently filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Kavitha.

The investigations revealed that Kavitha had earlier filed rape cases against two persons in Malleswaram and Mahadevapura police station also.

The Bengaluru east police is now investigating since how long Kavitha was running the racket and appealed to public that whoever is her victim can reach them.

