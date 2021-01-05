Of questions & answers

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Imagine this: You are lounging on your favourite couch with this person you really love, and it has been a lovely day and you are in bliss. Just then, your lover caresses your arm or face or whatever, and throatily says, “You know what’s wrong with you?” Lounging as you are in your blissful state, you dreamily ask them, “What is it?” Would you expect, “Nothing at all, you are just perfect as you are for me!” and a kiss, or would you expect a litany of things, “You are too lazy.

You could be more ambitious. You don’t really cook well. You need to brush your teeth more often. You snore a little too loudly,” or any of the hundred things that might be an issue. If you really get a list of issues, would you feel open to receiving that as honest and trusting feedback, or would you feel annoyed that this moment of quiet indulgence as a couple has been tarnished by evaluation and judgment?

Most times, when we hear questions like this from those we love, we don’t really expect any kind of feedback, but reassurance, support and affection. We don’t really want specific critiques unless we really ask for it, and even then, we want it to be given in as lovingly and as kindly as possible. Even when we ask, “Tell me honestly! Be quite brutal!” and seemingly encourage the absolute, naked truth and harsh, direct reality checks, we are quite likely hoping for big positive supportive statements and want any negativity to be gently sandwiched between more positive statements, or couched in as diplomatic a way as possible, or at least a bit of an apologetic tone to communicate that this is going to be difficult.

On celebratory occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, New Year’s eve and other such days, it is even more clear. We want to be happy, festive and in a joyful place. We don’t really want perfect and unvarnished truth when we ask questions like, “How do I look?” or “What do you think of this carrot halwa I made for the festival?” If it is really terrible, we expect our loved one to show a mirror to us gently, or better still take us to it so we can recognise the reality for ourselves, and if we get upset, they can be there to make us feel better, fix it and just help us make the best of the situation like friends can, as in “Come! Let’s check you out in the mirror!” or “Have you tried it? Here! Have a taste yourself and then we can talk about it!”

Knowing which questions are invitations for real and honest conversations, and which are expected to be just calls for reassurance or support, is the tricky aspect. When in doubt, go with being caring and connected, stay to support when encouraging self-reflection, and even if pushed for honesty, practice a bit of diplomacy. Love matters more than any perceived truth.(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)