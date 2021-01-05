State clears Koramangala valley project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Urban Development has given financial approval for the K-100 project, that would overhaul drainge in Koramangala.The BBMP Commissioner’s office recently released information about the clearance given in December for the the Citizens Water Way Project- Development and Rejuvenation of Koramangala (K-100) valley project.

It includes design and construction of sewage treatment plants, refurbishing of the existing rajakaluve network under a five-year build-operate-transfer scheme.Project cost has dropped to Rs 16,900 from Rs 27,000 crore when the project was conceptualised.Works to be carried out include remodeling of existing bridges, construction of 5 MLD STP at Bamboo Bazaar, horticulture works including Miyawaki forest and landscaping. No deadline has been set for execution and completion of the project, but the government has said the catchment area will be made zero discharge.