Suit yourself: Designer Bhargavi Vikyathi's new collection for men

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If we want to start the New Year with a little bit of kindness and love, why not make it stylish too? That’s what fashion designer Bhargavi Vikyathi is doing. Known for her womenwear collections and having styled many Sandalwood stars, Vikyathi has just dropped her collection for men, which is being showcased by Kannada actor Viraat.

Bold colours, animal prints and metallic ties mark the collection, which can get you party-ready in no time. “Last year was slightly low key for the industry and it was no different for us. So I decided to start the New Year on a colourful and glamorous note,” says Vikyathi. Having designed and styled actresses like Sreeleela, Harshika Poonacha and Deepika Das, among others, the 29-year-old designer wanted to experiment with menswear.

“If there’s anything I learnt from 2020, it was that life is really uncertain, and you should push yourself to try out new things. That will also give you a chance to rediscover yourself. I have always loved dressing all the actresses and this is the first time I am trying my hand at a collection for men,” explains Vikyathi.

The collection, which has heavy usage of bold colours and prints, is modern and casual. “This can be anyone’s go-to look for an evening out or a night of clubbing. I have tried to experiment with an animal print robe jacket, which I paired with tapered ankle length pants, which can be worn for day events too,” describes Vikyathi.

Ask her about the most fun wear to design and pat comes the reply: the metallic tie. “These ties are usually made of lighter metal pieces and are studded with mirrors too. It’s like a futuristic design, which does not need any other accessory. You can team it with a plain white shirt and you are all set to burn the dance floor,” she adds.

The designer can’t stop talking about Kiss-fame Viraat donning her designs with ease. “As a designer, we come up with the best designs possible, but if it is not carried off well, then it’s of no use. Viraat just owned the whole couture with lot of oomph and ease,” she says.