STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

500 gm of gold seized in 24 hours at KIA, say Customs  

On Tuesday evening, two passengers on a flight from Dubai smuggled 180 gm of gold valued at Rs 9.5 lakh.

Published: 06th January 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha  
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the first major seizures made in the New Year, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has seized 504.96 gm of gold, smuggled from Gulf countries, from three passengers in the last 24 hours. The gold, valued at over Rs 26 lakh, was concealed inside iron boxes, chargers and belts.

On Tuesday evening, two passengers on a flight from Dubai smuggled 180 gm of gold valued at Rs 9.5 lakh. “They colluded with each other, but appeared to keep a distance from each other during travel,” said a top Customs official. The duo arrived at KIA by a ‘FlyDubai’ flight (FZ 4007) at 3.30 pm. Giving details, the officer said that when the bags, chargers and belts of the duo were passed through the baggage scanner, very dark dots were seen on the baggage scanner.

“An examination of their passports revealed that the duo were natives of Chennai and had travelled recently to Dubai. Frequent travel gives cause for suspicion. They appeared uncomfortable and gave vague answers when asked details about their trips,” he said. “The chargers belts and bag chains had tiny, square, thick gold pieces hidden in them,” the official added. 

In another case that came to light late around 11.30 pm on Monday, crude gold weighing 322.84 gm and valued at Rs 17.1 lakh, was smuggled on a Kuwait Airlines flight (KU 1353) inside an iron box brought in the check-in baggage. The 32-year-old male passenger hailed from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.  

In a minor seizure on January 2, gold was again recovered from the same FlyDubai flight a passenger’s trouser. “Gold paste, weighing 98 gm, was hidden in the hem of the waist area and was valued at Rs 5 lakh,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport gold smuggling
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp