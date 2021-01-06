STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCU Syndicate forms one-man panel to probe irregularities

The roles of former vice-chancellor, former registrar and finance officer, chairman and members of finance committee and central procurement committee will be probed.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru University

Bengaluru University. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City University has constituted a one-man committee to probe irregularities in awarding contracts for the procurement of ‘exam management software’ through an e-tender process at the university.The committee will be headed by Justice P G M Patil, a retired Karnataka High Court judge. The roles of former vice-chancellor, former registrar and finance officer, chairman and members of finance committee and central procurement committee will be probed.

The inquiry will check if the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act 1999, norms of Karnataka Financial Code 1958 and abuse of powers under KSU act 2000 were violated by the officers of BCU. 

The inquiry, which started on December 28, will be held for 60 days. Syndicate members Dr H T Aravind and Jyoti Vijay have alleged that a minimum of 60 days of notice should have been set aside prior to floating the tender, however only a 10-day notice was given. In the 5-year MoU, the university has not implicated the total financial obligations, except for stating Rs 110 per student per semester examination while the tender amount mentions Rs 1.25 crore referring to the number of students enrolled to BCU’s examination during 2018-19.`

All consultancy services crossing Rs 10 lakh need to be executed as per the K/C-41  Standard tender document,  which was not the case in the tender. When there is just one financial bidder, it is mandatory for the university to call for another bid, which was not done, they pointed out

