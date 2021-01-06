STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Setting the stage for local artistes

With 15 plays by different artistes’ groups, this festival aims to encourage participation of youngsters in theatre

Published: 06th January 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : After a year that saw a lull period in the theatre world, artistes are making sure they don’t waste any time to make up for the lost shows of last year. The ongoing theatre festival called Yuvaranga Natakotsava is showcasing plays by 15 theatre groups, including Drushyakavya, Khaliranga, Thema, Ranga Bhaskara , and Saviranga. The aim of the festival is to revive theatre activities and get audience back to performing arts and also to encourage young theatre practitioners.

Rajguru Hoskote, one of the organisers of the festival, says the event is just an idea to give space to theatre artistes who have been looking forward to performing on stage. “The Covid situation has left many theatre artistes frustrated. We still don’t see the end of the pandemic, and artistes can’t sit idle forever. So, for this 15-day festival, we are having 15 plays by 15 theatre groups,” says Hoskote, adding that the festival will also have other cultural programmes like folk  music and dance, along with discussions about theatre. 

While many plays are happening online, theatre artistes like Sushma SV say it’s the performance on stage that they are craving. “The digital space was a huge boon for people, but many local artistes and echnicians have suffered a lot financially,” says Sushma, who is a part of Thema Theatre Company.

She adds, “Some theatre spaces ask artistes to show Covid-19 test results but that is also an additional expense when they are struggling financially.” The organisers are planning to distribute the money collected from the festival to artistes. The festival is happening at Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira till Jan 18. Tickets are available at the venue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp