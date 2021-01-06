Setting the stage for local artistes

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : After a year that saw a lull period in the theatre world, artistes are making sure they don’t waste any time to make up for the lost shows of last year. The ongoing theatre festival called Yuvaranga Natakotsava is showcasing plays by 15 theatre groups, including Drushyakavya, Khaliranga, Thema, Ranga Bhaskara , and Saviranga. The aim of the festival is to revive theatre activities and get audience back to performing arts and also to encourage young theatre practitioners.

Rajguru Hoskote, one of the organisers of the festival, says the event is just an idea to give space to theatre artistes who have been looking forward to performing on stage. “The Covid situation has left many theatre artistes frustrated. We still don’t see the end of the pandemic, and artistes can’t sit idle forever. So, for this 15-day festival, we are having 15 plays by 15 theatre groups,” says Hoskote, adding that the festival will also have other cultural programmes like folk music and dance, along with discussions about theatre.

While many plays are happening online, theatre artistes like Sushma SV say it’s the performance on stage that they are craving. “The digital space was a huge boon for people, but many local artistes and echnicians have suffered a lot financially,” says Sushma, who is a part of Thema Theatre Company.

She adds, “Some theatre spaces ask artistes to show Covid-19 test results but that is also an additional expense when they are struggling financially.” The organisers are planning to distribute the money collected from the festival to artistes. The festival is happening at Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira till Jan 18. Tickets are available at the venue.