Small steps, big change

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sustainability is a word that has crept into daily conversations. Sustainable life, sustainable workplace, sustainable fashion... the list goes on. While the word is idealistic, many still struggle to make it a reality. Sahar Mansoor, a zero-waste living advocate and founder of Bare Necessities, has launched a month-long online programme, Sustainability in 30, that takes people through the journey of understanding the importance of sustainability and the interconnection between people, the planet and profit.

With climate change and a global garbage crisis being at its peak, Mehul Manjeshwar, chief marketing officer of Bare Necessities, who is spearheading the project, says it is important for us understand the larger picture.

“We are trying to make people understand the meaning of sustainability, and where you can implement it, whether it’s the environment or the workplace. The self-paced course talks about a variety of fields, from renewable energy to waste management to the importance of equality,” explains Manjeshwar. The programme will comprise video modules and workshops by experts.

Apart from this, they also offer another programme called ‘Zero waste in 30’, which aims to help people make a conscious decision towards leading a zero-waste lifestyle.

“It’s about making small changes in life. For example, have you ever thought about the number of plastic straws you’d be diverting in a week or a month if you simply used a stainless steel straw? This course helps break down what low-waste living can look like.” For more details, visit the company website