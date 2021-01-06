Waste to wonder 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An art piece showcasing the traditional dance drama Yakshagana adorns a wall of the Kempegowda Airport Halt Station, that opened on Monday. The mural depicting mudras and dance movements, has been created completely out of waste material. This creation is the joint effort of five members of the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, popularly referred to as FICCI Flo. Arti Modi, Kalpa Shah, Amrisha Jhunjhanwala, Preeti Dadu and Sharada Ramanj are its creators.

Speaking to City Express, chairperson of the organisation, Jyotika Kapoor, says, “I have been passionate about creating art using waste material. Flo has done seven such pieces so far, with two of them done only for airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). One mural also adorns Terminal 3 of Delhi airport,” she says.

The piece at the halt station was done during the lockdown period in June-July by the women individually in their homes and later integrated together at Modi’s place. “Things like old windows, broken tiles and other construction material were used to create them,” she adds. A board at the spot says wooden mango crates played a vital role in creating it. “The colour scheme and the cement that binds the colourful mosaic tiles highlight the beautiful shades of Mother Earth,” it reads.

Explaining how it came about, she adds, “I wrote to BIAL CEO Hari Marar about the concept of murals through waste material. He and his team were completely taken up by the idea and wanted to showcase them. One piece made its appearance in front of the Bengaluru airport three months ago as a butterfly mural and this is the second one.”