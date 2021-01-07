Centre warns against fake Co-Win apps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fake Co-WIN apps have been doing the rounds on PlayStore. “Some apps named 'CoWIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to the upcoming official platform of Govt, are on App stores. Don't download or share personal information on these. Dept official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch,” the Union Health Ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

Last month, the Centre had announced the Co-WIN platform (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) that would be crucial in delivering the vaccine to the public. It had said then that it would launch a mobile app where people could register for the vaccine. The app has not yet been officially released.