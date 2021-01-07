STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Find solution to dangling cables, Karnataka HC tells BBMP chief

The bench said the photographs attached to the petition show that some cables are hanging very low, and can cause risk to the pedestrians.

Published: 07th January 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:19 AM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities of the state government to look seriously into the grave threat to the citizens due to hanging cables of service providers, private internet, television and cable operators in Bengaluru. Passing the order after hearing a PIL, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the Commissioner of BBMP to find out a solution.

Issuing notice to the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of BBMP and Managing Director of Bescom, the bench directed the civic body chief to convene a meeting of all stakeholders in this regard. Referring to the petition filed by N P Amrutesh, advocate, the bench said that the petitioner has drawn the court’s attention to the hanging cables. These cables, hanging on residences and trees, are posing a grave threat to the citizens, the bench added.

The bench said the photographs attached to the petition show that some cables are hanging very low, and can cause risk to the pedestrians. Claiming that the authorities have failed to take action against cable operators, the petitioner alleged that even the elected representatives like corporators and MLAs have become mute spectators.

The petitioner said that over 400 deaths occurred in Bengaluru city due to electrocution in the last few years as Bescom’s electric lines pass on the buildings. No action was taken against illegal buildings under the high tension lines, which were also a great threat to the residents living in such buildings, the petitioner claimed while providing data in support of his claims.

Comments

