Middle-aged and mindful

Dr Prathima Reddy

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Middle age is defined as the period of life between the ages of 45 and 60 years, when one is no longer young, but not yet old. It is expected that in the next decade, 15 per cent of India’s population would be over the age of 40. This is almost 20 million people who would have specific healthcare needs in this age group. So what are the medical health issues that are more common in middle-aged women?

Diabetes and hypertension

The incidence of these two diseases which were previously thought to be more common in males is increasing in women as well, especially more in the urban areas compared to the rural areas. Both these diseases, if discovered late or left untreated, can have far reaching consequences. It is known that the incidence of heart attack in women with diabetes is 44 per cent more than men and the incidence of stroke is 27 per cent more than men. Kidney disease is also higher in adults with the above diseases.

Obesity

Obesity, especially in the urban areas, is a rapidly growing problem. Three per cent of Indians are obese and 25 per cent are overweight. The factors that have contributed to this are better incomes, lack of exercise, increased consumption of high calorific foods and junk food. Obesity increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and osteoporosis, and worsens arthritis.

Menopause

The age of menopause in Indian women is between 46-48 years. Women going through it can suffer from hot flushes, weight gain, depression and osteoporosis. The incidence of some female cancers also increases after menopause.

Cancer

The incidence of female cancers, especially of breast, cervix and ovary, is higher after the age of 40. Breast cancer is now the most common cancer in Indian women surpassing cervical cancer.

Depression

Depression occurs more commonly in women than men. It has far reaching effects if not recognised and treated early. Changes in the hormone levels especially before a period, after delivery and during menopause can increase the risk of depression. This is apart from the genetic and environmental factors that contribute to it.

What can women do to remain healthy?

Eat a healthy diet comprising fruit, vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains.

Eat at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables per day, excluding potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava and other starchy roots

Unsaturated fats found in fish, avocado, nuts, sunflower, canola and olive oil are preferable to saturated fats found in meat, butter, palm and coconut oil, cream cheese, ghee and lard

Regular exercise (in addition of a healthy diet) and maintaining a healthy weight (check your BMI) will help cut down risk of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, obesity, osteoporosis and risk of fractures and possibly reduce the risk of certain cancers like breast cancer and colon cancer.

Screen for breast and cervical cancer regularly

Quitting smoking, chewing of tobacco, paan or gutka, cutting down on alcohol will go a long way in reducing the risk or cancer and lung disease

Less than 5 gm of salt (equivalent to about one teaspoon) per day should be used

(The writer is director, senior obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road)