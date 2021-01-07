Scientists were inspiration for Mysuru doctor couple

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: People like two-time Nobel prize winning scientist Marie Curie were Dr D R Mahadeshwara Prasad’s inspiration. “People like Madam Curie had exposed themselves to radiation. Many others have done the same. That’s what history is. So, we decided to become guinea pigs,” Dr Prasad said.

He participated in the clinical trials for Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine, along with his wife, who is also a doctor.

“We both took the decision at once and went in for the trials together. We are researchers ourselves and wanted to support the effort. Many were averse to it, but we were willing to take the risk. With human rights concerns, it cannot just be given to anyone but someone had to pitch in,” said the 48-year-old doctor, who holds a PhD in genotoxicology.

Dr Prasad, who works at a Covid hospital in Mysuru, said he did have a moment of hesitation when they read about the side effects. “At that moment, I thought about our children. But my wife had confidence, and our children were also okay with it. They knew that when both of us take a decision, it is the right one,” he said.

Except for the mild fever and pain at the spot where the injection was administered, he had no side-effects. “I walked into the hospital for Covid duty immediately after that. My wife too went back to duty. There was no allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis, not even any noticeable after-effects,” he said.

The first dose was administered in November, and the second shot followed a month later. After the trial, his friends were very curious about the side-effects.

Dr Prasad is now eagerly waiting for the blood test to learn whether he has developed antibodies against Covid-19. “We took the second dose last month. The blood test will be done after six to eight weeks, and we are waiting for it,” he said.

He said that he did not expect a vaccine to arrive very soon, as the Covid virus mutates quickly and that it would not be a definite solution until it has been tested in the real world. In typical doctor fashion, he said, “Right now, there is only one absolute solution: Physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and wearing masks.”