Working it out

Akshata Rao By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For many, work from home has become the new normal. Instead of a proper work set up with desks and chairs meant for long working hours, most have to choose between beds, sofas, chairs without much support, and smaller work spaces that do not encourage much movement. This change can have a devastating impact on our bodies in the long run, especially for older employees and those who have pre-existing back and neck problems.

The bigger culprits are the laptops we use for eight hours or more a day. It makes us prone to neck and back issues that tend to aggravate over a period of time. Here are some tips for you to protect your neck and back if you are working without a desk:

Switch to a standing desk

Standing desks helps maintain a good posture and you are less likely to slouch while using them. This should be coupled with comfortable shoes. Never work while sitting on a sofa, as it encourages you to slump, to round your shoulders and push the head forward – which strains your neck and upper back muscles.

Efficient work set-up

If you use a laptop, it is better to get a separate keyboard and mouse. If you are working on a regular dining chair, use a cushion on the seat, and ensure your feet are touching the floor. If not, use a small stool or box under your feet to avoid straining your legs. Use a small pillow for your lower back and rest your elbows on the table/armrest.

Don’t tilt forward

Move your eyes rather than tilting your head forward towards the screen.

Use a headset

If you need to hold your phone to your ear, hold it with your left hand and take notes with your dominant hand. But never use your shoulder to support the phone while talking.

Get moving

Move every 30 minutes – get some fresh air, move your shoulders and neck, or run up and down the stairs. Activate and move those muscles and this will prevent any strain you might be developing.

Take stretch breaks

To loosen up those muscles that you might unconsciously be tensing up, stretch your neck, back and even leg muscles.

Hydrate

This encourages you to get up more frequently to either get a refill or use the washroom.

(The author is the Rehabilitation Lead, Nightingales Home Health Services)

Take care

If you are experiencing any symptoms like shoulder strain, neck pain, hip pain, stiffness in your low back, or headaches after long hours of working, you must consult a physiotherapist. They are movement specialists who help identify the structure causing the pain and address the issue with a customised therapy plan. If you are hesitant to step out for a consultation, opt for a home physiotherapy treatment to help you with your posture-related ailments.