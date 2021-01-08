Karnataka Governor gives nod to new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala gave his nod to the new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Bill, which will come into effect from January 11, 2021.

The order issuing this, signed by the urban development department, was released on Friday by the state government.

Officials from the urban development department said now there is a delimitation commission which will start the exercise of amendment and incorporation of wards accordingly. However, there is a demand to increase the extent of Bengaluru by 1 km and if this is to be implemented, then the governor’s nod will again be required.

According to the new bill, the term of the Mayor (once elected) will be 30 months and the zonal councils will be set up. The number of wards in the city will also be increased from 198 to 243. The powers of the Mayors will be distributed to the zonal level for better administration.

Citizens and activists point out that the new bill be beneficial for those residing in the outskirts of Bengaluru as they will no longer have to come to the head office (at Hudson Circle) to get their work done.