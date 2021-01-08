Kite fest nears, bird injuries feared

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Sankranti festival a week away, veterinarians, ornithologists and animal rights activists are concerned about birds getting caught in kite string and getting injured. Many birds get caught in kite string that gets snagged in trees or buildings, due to people flying kites during Sankranti, activists say. In the past week alone, six birds were rescued. Veterinarians say 2020 saw a 72% increase in rescues from 2019. Last year, 177 birds were rescued, while 2019 saw 102 such incidents.

The rescued birds include kites, pigeons, crows, owls, and even wetland species such as egrets and pelicans. “Despite there being a ban on using Chinese Manja and synthetic string by the National Green Tribunal, they are still being manufactured, sold and used. Civic authorities, forest department and the state government must address this issue,” said an activist.

“Bird rescues due to manja-related injuries soar every year around Sankranti which is also a festival of flying kites. The lockdown has had a huge impact on the number of people taking up kite flying with string made of nylon and synthetic manja. This has to stop as it is impacting the city’s wildlife deeply,” said Colonel Dr Navaz Shariff, chief veterinarian, PfA Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre.

A BBMP official said that religious sentiments are involved here and so a balanced approach is needed. “The matter will be discussed with the government. This time we are hoping that cases will be less because of the pandemic and the restrictions in place,” he said.