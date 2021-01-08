STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

National Horticulture Fair 2021 expected to see record participation

Agriculture universities are also participating in the fair and will bring along their students and lecturers to share new innovative ideas and solutions.

Published: 08th January 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

horticulture

For representational purposes (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The National Horticulture Fair, from February 8- 12, it is claimed will see over 25 lakh participants, as against 70000 last year.

Reason: The 2021 edition is going to be held both physically and virtually. Participants, comprising experts, interested citizens, farmers, entrepreneurs and others, will be joining the fair from across the country.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch of the fair's website on Friday, Dr MR Dinesh, Director, ICAR-IIHR, said, 721 Kendriya Vigyan Kendras are joining the fair and each of them has been given the task of bringing in at least 50 farmers. The aim of the fair is to bring new technology into focus, open the area for discussion, share innovations and technology and promote Atma Nirbhar Krishi, he said.

Agriculture universities are also participating in the fair and will bring along their students and lecturers to share new innovative ideas and solutions. On all four days, the fair will feature lectures and also live demonstrations from sites.

Already 216 live demonstrations and seven farm visionaries have been lined up. Farmers, gardeners and experts from Chattisgarh, Haryana, Telanagana, northeastern states and Bihar have signed up for the fair. 

The registrations are not just to attend but also to participate and showcase expertise in their respective fields. 

The fair is being organized in collaboration with the Society for Promotion of Horticulture, Bengaluru and BESST-HORT TBI of ICAR-IIHR,Bengaluru, ICAR-ATARI (Zone-11) Bengaluru, National Horticulture Board,Gurugram and The Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Trust (AOL), Bengaluru. 

All 11 ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes and all the state horticulture departments of the country are participating in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Horticulture Fair Kendriya Vigyan Kendras
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp