National Horticulture Fair 2021 expected to see record participation

By Express News Service

The National Horticulture Fair, from February 8- 12, it is claimed will see over 25 lakh participants, as against 70000 last year.

Reason: The 2021 edition is going to be held both physically and virtually. Participants, comprising experts, interested citizens, farmers, entrepreneurs and others, will be joining the fair from across the country.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch of the fair's website on Friday, Dr MR Dinesh, Director, ICAR-IIHR, said, 721 Kendriya Vigyan Kendras are joining the fair and each of them has been given the task of bringing in at least 50 farmers. The aim of the fair is to bring new technology into focus, open the area for discussion, share innovations and technology and promote Atma Nirbhar Krishi, he said.

Agriculture universities are also participating in the fair and will bring along their students and lecturers to share new innovative ideas and solutions. On all four days, the fair will feature lectures and also live demonstrations from sites.

Already 216 live demonstrations and seven farm visionaries have been lined up. Farmers, gardeners and experts from Chattisgarh, Haryana, Telanagana, northeastern states and Bihar have signed up for the fair.

The registrations are not just to attend but also to participate and showcase expertise in their respective fields.

The fair is being organized in collaboration with the Society for Promotion of Horticulture, Bengaluru and BESST-HORT TBI of ICAR-IIHR,Bengaluru, ICAR-ATARI (Zone-11) Bengaluru, National Horticulture Board,Gurugram and The Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Trust (AOL), Bengaluru.

All 11 ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes and all the state horticulture departments of the country are participating in the event.