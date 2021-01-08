Some fun and games for Classes 10, 12 to de-stress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is considering conducting activity-based personality development exercises for students in Classes 10 and 12 from January 15, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar told media on Thursday.

At present, while academic classes are being held only for half a day for students of Grades 10 and 12.

The minister said that during visits to schools across the state, he learned that students in both rural and urban areas are under a lot of stress. Girls especially, he said, do not leave their houses and several students spend a lot of time on their gadgets and have almost no physical activity.

Several children are in need of counselling. School managements have been asked to appoint a teacher as a mentor for 10 students and observe their behaviour, and also watch for symptoms, Kumar said. A similar model was in place during the SSLC examination, and is much needed now, he said.

SOPs for private residential schools

The government would initiate talks with officials at privately-run residential schools, and the Technical Advisory Committee on whether a separate SOP was required for such schools, Kumar said, adding that a decision would be taken soon.

This comes at a time when hostels run by the social welfare and backward classes departments, and private residential schools are functioning. “Students are being tested there before they get admitted to hostels. The Technical Advisory Committee has said that the impact of Covid-19 on young children is not much. Those with symptoms will be treated,” he said.

Rethink syllabus decision: schools to min

Private schools have written to Education Minister S Suresh Kumar asking him to reconsider the decision of not cutting syllabus for Class 1-9. Administrators said it has caused a lot of confusion. Due to the pandemic, schools recorded just 40% attendance, be it online or offline classes of 30-45 minutes. A large number of students missed academic and regular learning processes, did not go for Vidyagama, online or offline classes. Schools are not sure of completing the syllabus in four months’ time.

Janasevaka Programme to resume on Jan 15

Kumar, who is also Minister for Sakala, said that the Janasevaka scheme will resume on January 15. It will be started in five assembly segments.