Conman Yuvaraj Swamy took Rs 8.8 crore from judge who wanted to be Governor, say Bengaluru cops

BENGALURU: CCB sleuths probing the case involving conman Yuvaraj Swamy have learned that he had taken Rs 8.8 crore from a retired judge who wanted to become a governor. Meanwhile, several photos of Swamy along with BJP leaders V Somanna, Lakshman Savadi and others went viral on social media. When he was arrested, the police had seized several photos taken with central ministers including Amit Shah.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, H M Nagaraj, assistant commissioner of police from the CCB who is an investigation officer, said the woman judge had approached Wilson Garden police to file a case on December 21 and an FIR was registered.

The case has been transferred to the CCB and the complainant alleged that Swamy had taken Rs 8.8 crore from her and had promised that he would help to appoint her as governor as he had enough contacts with the central government. The woman had believed Swamy and paid money on a few occasions. She had also made a statement before the CCB.

It was also found that a retired police officer from Mangaluru had gone with Swamy to Delhi three times to meet central ministers to lobby for a post. It is said that the police officer had introduced the woman judge to Swamy and the police officer allegedly took Rs 2.75 crore from Swamy. The police are yet to interrogate the officer.

A few months ago, Lakshman Savadi was invited to Swamy'shouse and honoured with a garland. The photo went viral on Friday. Savadi also admitted that he had been in contact with Swamy for several years.

Yuvaraj Swamy, 52, a resident of Nagarabavi, claimed to be an astrologer and vaastu expert, and allegedly has links with many Kannada film actors and senior politicians. He was arrested by the CCB on December 16. He had falsely claimed that he is very close to central ministers and taken Rs 10 crore from the complainant, promising that he would get an MP seat after discussing with the BJP high command.