STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Conman Yuvaraj Swamy took Rs 8.8 crore from judge who wanted to be Governor, say Bengaluru cops

Meanwhile, several photos of Swamy along with BJP leaders V Somanna, Lakshman Savadi and others went viral on social media

Published: 09th January 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

It was also found that a retired police officer from Mangaluru had gone with Swamy to Delhi three times to meet central ministers to lobby for a post (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB sleuths probing the case involving conman Yuvaraj Swamy have learned that he had taken Rs 8.8 crore from a retired judge who wanted to become a governor. Meanwhile, several photos of Swamy along with BJP leaders V Somanna, Lakshman Savadi and others went viral on social media. When he was arrested, the police had seized several photos taken with central ministers including Amit Shah.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, H M Nagaraj, assistant commissioner of police from the CCB who is an investigation officer, said the woman judge had approached Wilson Garden police to file a case on December 21 and an FIR was registered.

The case has been transferred to the CCB and the complainant alleged that Swamy had taken Rs 8.8 crore from her and had promised that he would help to appoint her as governor as he had enough contacts with the central government. The woman had believed Swamy and paid money on a few occasions. She had also made a statement before the CCB.

It was also found that a retired police officer from Mangaluru had gone with Swamy to Delhi three times to meet central ministers to lobby for a post. It is said that the police officer had introduced the woman judge to Swamy and the police officer allegedly took Rs 2.75 crore from Swamy. The police are yet to interrogate the officer.

A few months ago, Lakshman Savadi was invited to Swamy'shouse and honoured with a garland. The photo went viral on Friday. Savadi also admitted that he had been in contact with Swamy for several years.

Yuvaraj Swamy, 52, a resident of Nagarabavi, claimed to be an astrologer and vaastu expert, and allegedly has links with many Kannada film actors and senior politicians. He was arrested by the  CCB on December 16. He had falsely claimed that he is very close to central ministers and taken Rs 10 crore from the complainant, promising that he would get an MP seat after discussing with the BJP high command.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yuvaraj Swamy CCB Bengaluru Karnataka
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp