Guv gives nod to BBMP Act, Mayor gets longer tenure

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From January 11, 2021 (Monday) citizens no longer need to approach the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office to get their grievances addressed, and can visit their respective zonal council chairmen instead of the Mayor.

The relief comes as Governor Vajubhai Vala gave his nod to the new BBMP Act, which comes into effect from January 11. The order, signed by the Urban Development Department, was released by the State Government on Friday. But some officials from the UDD and former corporators expressed their concern. UDD officials said, “A delimitation commission will start the exercise and wards will be redrawn accordingly. There is a demand to increase the extent of Bengaluru by 1km and if this has to be implemented, the governor’s nod and delimitation revision are required again.”

A former corporator said, “It is difficult for the government and the BBMP to implement the Act as the matter pertaining to Council elections is before the Supreme Court. The government has to decide what needs to be implemented and when.” Experts pointed out that delimitation of wards should be done by the State Election Commission on the directions of the apex court and not BBMP. Soon, the National Census 2021 will start and delimitation of wards will have to be done again based on population figures. The amendment to the KMC Act, which was passed during the recent legislature session, that allows an increase in the number of wards from 198 to 243 and draft list of wards will be futile.

“A close observation of the past and upcoming events only shows that the government is working in all directions to delay the Council elections which is a violation of the 74th Amendment of the Constitution,” a BBMP official said. Srinivas Alavilli from Janagraaha said some of the changes the new Act brings include increased tenure and power for the Mayor and an increase in the number of ward committee members to 20. With smaller wards (geographically) and more ward committee members, there can be better local management if properly implemented, he added.

With zonal level BBMP administration bodies being set up, people will have another local elected representative to approach, instead of going to the head office for everything. This is will benefit those living on the outskirts of Bengaluru, he said. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said they will prioritise the changes and implement them.