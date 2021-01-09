STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 25 lakh to participate in National Horticulture Fair in February

Reason? The fair is being held physically and virtually, allowing more experts, citizens, farmers, and entrepreneurs to participate. 

Published: 09th January 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 06:24 AM

The fair will encourage entrepreneurship among youth | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If one thought that Covid-19 would be a setback to organising fairs and melas, think again. The National Horticulture Fair-2021 to be held between Februay 8-12, is likely to see over 25 lakh participants this year compared to 70,000 last year. Reason? The fair is being held physically and virtually, allowing more experts, citizens, farmers, and entrepreneurs to participate. 

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the launch of the fair’s website on Friday, Dr M R Dinesh, Director, ICAR- IIHR, said, 721 Kendriya Vigyan Kendras are joining the fair and each KVK has been asked to involve 150-200 farmers. The aim of the fair is to bring new technology, open the area for discussion, share innovations and promote Atma Nirbhar Krishi.

“The highlight of the fair, as the theme suggests - Horticulture for Start-up and Stand up India - is to encourage youth entrepreneurs. Youth are moving towards horticulture today. We have the best of incubation facilities, on and off site incubation centres also. We have listed out facilities which youth can use. We are focusing on entrepreneurship and making youth independent.

Steps are also being taken for more seed production and supply so that more farmers and youth can be reached nation wide,” he said.  Agriculture universities are also participating in the fair and will bring their students and lecturers for new innovative ideas and solutions. The four-day event includes not just lectures and theory session, but also live demonstrations from sites.

As many as 216 live demonstrations and seven farm visionaries will be showcased. Farmers, gardeners and experts from Chatthisgarh, Haryana, Telanagana, north eastern states and Bihar have signed up. Eleven ICAR-ATARIs (Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes) horticulture universities and all state horticulture departments of the country are also participating.

