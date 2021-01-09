Packing a new punch

Vidya Iyengar By

BENGALURU: New year, new workout routines. After endless days of workouts at home and household chores doubling as exercise, communications professional Zohara Jamal is back to her pre-Covid routine, even giving workouts a spin. “I’ve taken to spinning, which rides on high energy, with the music getting you all pumped,” she says.

Many like Jamal are venturing back to exercising, and fitness spaces too are catering to this growing market that is on the lookout for something different. According to AK Abhinav, founder AKADA, 80 per cent of his students are back to the centre. Sensing a ripe market, he is launching several fitness centres, each focusing on a different aspect.

There’s AKADA, a space for strength and conditioning based on track and field, gym and weight-lifting techniques from sporting activities, a specialised Calisthenics centre in Koramangala which teaches only bodyweight exercises and gymnastics, and an exclusive athletic training centre in Dollars Colony. “The number of enquiries and interest is high because several fitness centres shut down permanently last year due to the pandemic,” he says, adding that this interest also arises from the fact that exercising may keep sickness, particularly Covid-19, at bay.

“People are looking for something fresh, and a place like AKADA will focus on a new movement every day,” says Abhinav. That’s the same thought process behind Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym in Sadashivnagar. When Institute of Jiu-Jitsu opened its doors in November, apprehension was rife considering the contact nature of the martial art form. “We kept wondering whether we were starting at the right time, but regular enquiries have put that concern on the back burner,” says coach Rohit Vasudevan.

New queries on a daily basis for a niche activity like jiu-jitsu is a big deal considering it’s mostly taken up by men. “We currently have 25 men and five women who have signed up for the classes. This ratio is somewhat the same world-over. With looming safety concerns, this self-defence technique is great to opt for because it simulates a real-life attack,” he adds.

There’s also spinning studio Chakra Athletica on Infantry Road, started by brother-sister duo Nikhil and Nastassja Suri, which has caught the fancy of many Bengalureans. “In the light of Covid-19, we understood that classes wouldn’t fill up as quickly as we had planned. But our morning classes have been filling up and we hope to see a similar trend with our evening slots,” says Nastassja about the space that opened in October.

Their initial challenge lay in opening up people’s minds to spinning since rhythm-based riding is a new concept in India. “We had to find ways to get our riders to try a class for themselves to really understand the benefits,” she says, adding that although it is a group class, individual riders have complete control over their resistance, thereby determining the intensity of the workout. “This has worked for us because some of our riders are burning an average of over 900 calories during a 45-minute full-body workout.”

