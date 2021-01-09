Smashing celebrations 

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cutting a cake is so passe. Now, Bengalureans are choosing to smash it with a hammer, and watch with delight as goodies come tumbling out. Say hello to the pinata cake – a new trend among bakers these days. According to Heena Poonawala, who runs a home bakery called F2O Bakehouse, these come in different shapes, and comprise an even coating of chocolate with a surprises tucked inside.

“Each of these cakes comes with a hammer and once the chocolate mould is broken, it reveals the goodies within,” she says, adding that the heart-shaped version is popular with couples for anniversaries. In December alone, Poonawala made 30-35 such cakes for her clients. Mona Kalro, another home baker who runs the venture, Moka, says some people don’t even want a cake filling, instead opting for a range of goodies like brownies, miniature bottles of alcohol or chocolates.

“It’s anexciting thing to look forward to. So much so that parents aren’t even waiting for birthdays to surprise their children with it. With kids being confined indoor, parents want to make life a little more interesting for them with this cake,” she explains, adding that her offerings begin from `1,500. “It depends what you put inside. Simple chocolates would cost less than imported ones or miniature bottles,” she adds. According to home baker Sneha Vachhaney, while the trend has been around in Delhi and Mumbai for some time, it seems to be catching up in Bengaluru now.

“I recently came across someone buying three moulds at a baking supply store for their upcoming bake sale. I am yet to consider selling these myself but the trend is easy enough for anyone to pick up. Once the chocolate is melted and set, one just needs to see what treats to stuff in, before closing it,” she says, adding that the trend may pick up more pace once Valentine’s Day approaches. “These are great for children and those who like romantic surprises.

So couples may order cakes to hide proposal rings and other cute gifts for their loved one,” she says.

Agrees Poonawala, who has already started getting enquiries for heart-shaped creations. “The plus side is that the client can give me the goodies to put in and that would reduce the cost of the cake. For now, the starting range is Rs 1,000 for an eight-inch diameter cake,” she says.