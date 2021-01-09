STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

South Bengaluru cheers as Namma Metro chugs along Kanakapura Road

There is palpable excitement in thousands of homes from Yelachenahalli to the Silk Institute.

Published: 09th January 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Long shot of Konanakunte Cross Metro station on Reach-4B Line where the launch of the first Metro line of Phase-II will take place on January 14 and commercial operations a day later.

Long shot of Konanakunte Cross Metro station on Reach-4B Line where the launch of the first Metro line of Phase-II will take place on January 14 and commercial operations a day later. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is palpable excitement in thousands of homes from Yelachenahalli to the Silk Institute. They have been waiting for this day since December 2018, the first deadline for Reach-4B. After many missed deadlines, citizens of South Bengaluru can now board the first Metro of Phase-II, when it opens on January 15.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would launch it on January 14 at Konanakunte Cross Station, and Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri would do it virtually. Five stations – Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute – dot the 6.29-km elevated line. 

A sea of apartments has mushroomed along the route, including Mantri Tranquil, Gokulam, Shobha Forest View, Prestige Lakeridge, Mantri Serenity and Nitish Estates. Students from KS Institute of Technology and Dayananda Sagar University and other educational institutes will also benefit.

A Bhanu, chief technical officer at ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research based in Hesaraghatta, told TNIE, “This Metro line seems to be put in place only for my sake. It takes me just five minutes to walk from my flat in Prestige Falcon City to Konanakunte Cross Station. Similarly, for residents of other apartments. My office is in Nagasandra, near the end of the Green Line.” Bhanu used to park his car at Yelachenahalli and take the Metro. “From January 15, I will walk to the station.

I bought this house only because the Metro line extension was announced,” Bhanu said. President of ‘Changemakers of Kanakapura Road’ Abdul Aleem said, “We are an umbrella of 60-plus Resident Welfare Associations in and around Kanakapura Road, comprising around 30,000 residents. We are also waiting eagerly.” The Association was instrumental in urging BMRCL to build footpaths along the entire stretch of this line. “We did a survey with Metro officials on road development and footpath work.

They gave us a written assurance that all works would be completed by January-end.” Senior scientist at Karnataka State Research and Development Institute at Thalaghattapura, N R Prasad said real estate has boomed since news that the Metro line would be extended. “The value of our homes and rentals have soared. Covid created a temporary slump but after the pandemic, we will reap the benefits.

Kanakapura Road is among the most choked roads during peak hours. It’s a relief to use the Metro.”
Assistant director at Cognizant Shashikanth Harinarayana said work from home is the norm for most IT employees like him. “Post-Covid, it doesn’t look like I will be taking the Metro to work, but it will help me enormously in my personal trips.”

Yelahanka-Makalidurga train speed trials done
The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai, completed inspection of the newly electrified 34-km railway line between Yelahanka and Makalidurga section of Bengaluru Railway Division on Friday. “Trains were run at a maximum speed of 132 kmph,” according to Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma, who was present. The Glass Water Challenge – a test in which a glass is filled to the brim with water and placed in the coach at the end of the train and to assess if there is spillage) was done successfully, he added. The speed trials were done on Friday while the statutory inspection was done on Thursday. 

Bengaluru company wins Metro contract
Salasar Adorus Infra LLP, a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based Engineering and Infrastructure firm Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, has bagged a Rs 252 crore contract for the installation of ballastless railway tracks of 175km length for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The project has a deadline of 2.5-3 years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Namma Metro
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp