STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Staging a comeback

Samudaya Bengaluru’s Pampa Bharatha, which was among the inaugural shows that Ranga Shankara staged, is going to be performed again for the theatre’s post-pandemic comeback

Published: 09th January 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two scholars from Bengaluru visit Gangadhara Shasana or 10th century Jain poet Pampa’s gravestone in the hope of discovering how he died. They are harassed by fundamentalist rowdies who prevent them from visiting the stone in the name of protecting Sanathana Dharma...

This is the starting point of the play Pampa Bharatha, which is happening on Jan. 9 at Ranga Shankara. City-based theatre group Samudaya Bengaluru is doing its 105th show of the play, which tries to explore Vikramaarjuna Vijaya, which is the Kannada version of the Mahabharatha, written by the 10th century Jain poet Pampa. “We usually draw morals from two epics, Mahabharatha and Ramayana.

But there is a positive and negative side to every story. So the play also draws parallels to the injustice that is happening in current times,” explains Keerthy Thondagere, vice president of the 45-year-old theatre group, who is also playing the lead character of Pampa. The play has 15 other characters, some of whom like Karna, come back as spirits to question Pampa of his fate.

Through this retelling of the epic, the play explores and introspects what we have all come to know as history today. The play, which has been directed by Pramod Shiggaon, was performed in 2004 for the first time, as one of the inaugural shows for Ranga Shankara. The troupe is now performing the show again on the stage of Ranga Shankara, which is reopening after the pandemic started.

“After our first show, we had done a couple of shows but discontinued it. We then restarted the show from 2012 onwards. Now when Ranga Shankara is reopening, we are just happy to be performing the play again,” says Thondagere. 

Pampa Bharatha will be performed on Jan 9 at Ranga Shankara, at 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp