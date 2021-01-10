Kempegowda International Airport set to welcome UK returnees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A day ahead of the resumption of flights from the UK, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar visited Kempegowda International Airport and inspected screening arrangements. Flights from the UK had been suspended from December 23 in the wake of the emergence of the new strain of SARS-CoV-2. Each flight arriving from the UK will now be filled to full capacity of around 300-350.

"All UK returnees will have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport even if they have a negative test report. They will be sent only if their result is negative. Those who test positive will be in institutional quarantine or treated at government hospitals," he said.

All other international passengers must have tested negative 72 hours before boarding their flight. If they do not have a negative test report, they will be tested on arrival in Bengaluru and charged Rs 3,400. SOP for UK returnees Passengers must undergo RT-PCR test 72 hours before boarding their flight in the UK, and upload their negative test reports on the Air Suvidha portal accessed from the airport's official website. They must also undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival in Bengaluru, and stay at the airport until their test reports come. Test and lounge service to cost Rs 3,400. Results could take up to 10 hours.

Those who test positive will be in institutional quarantine for 14 days and tested as per ICMR protocol. Those who came in contact with such passengers will also be institutionally quarantined. Officials will inform their counterparts in other states if passengers travel to other states from Karnataka. Officials will inform the Central Surveillance Unit if passengers are not traceable for a follow-up.