2021 is for side quests

BENGALURU: 2021 is not a new game. 2021 is all of us, mid-game, and low on health. We need pick up perks to be able to destroy the bosses ahead. We need to see the game to completion.

Collect all the trophies, get that 100% on the progression bar. Instead of scrambling to start afresh, let us take some time in the new year to finish what is unfinished – the side missions.

This works for me in more ways than just making some metaphorical statement. There were a lot of big-name game releases in 2020, and we all spent a lot of time on upskilling on these games. The developers are keen to keep us hooked and have released updates for the holiday. It makes economic sense to continue playing the following games for another few months.

Among Us: Yes, I know, you’ve played it, watched a lot of livestreams, tried the variations, it’s also mainstream so the allure of playing has lessened, and you now know exactly how to catch your friend in a lie. But. You still have the game on your device. Did you know that a new map called the “Airship” is coming out in 2021? There’s going to be new tasks in it. It does not sound that exciting anymore, but you can’t convince your friends to install a new game now. Might as well seatbelt yourself in The Skeld and refresh your skills for another few months.

Ghost of Tsushima: Without a doubt, the best game release of this past year, GoT is the gift that keeps giving. The Legends co-op version, which encourages us to keep playing to unlock bonus upgrades, has released a some new festive-looks for the Ghosts (inspired by God of War, Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn). This no-microtransaction heaven also has some new unlockable item in the new game+ playthrough. Unleash your Hachiman’s fury to provide the momentum to cut through 2021.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: You might say, “Why Anusha, isn’t the whole game just a collation of repetitive side quests”. But Ubisoft has recently released an update for the Yule season with some fun quests at Ravensthorpe. Well, alright. The fun quests are not all that fun. But, it might do you good to revisit the game because there have also been numerous bug fixes! Yes, the developers have slowly started optimizing the game, making the gameplay significantly smoother than before. Stay tuned for the next article in this series ‘2021 is for sidequests’, once Cyberpunk 2077 re-releases the fixed game.

