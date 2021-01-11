Hues of hope

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: You know these are exceptional times when even Pantone, known for giving us the reigning hue of the year, selects not one but two colours for 2021. After choosing classic blue (2020), living coral (2019) and ultra violet (2018) the previous years, this time, Pantone surprised everyone by picking a combination of Illuminating and Ultimate Gray, or what they termed a union of “strength and positivity”. The combination has left design professionals excited as they come up with a myriad ways to play around with these colours, be it for home décor or fashion.

Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy

While 2016 also saw Pantone picking two colours – rose quartz and serenity – this year’s choice was different. “Pantone, for the first time in almost two decades, announced a complementary pair of colours. Ultimate Gray symbolises fortitude, while Illuminating is a shade of yellow which signifies hope,” says Akanksha Mukherjee, design head, Infrastructure, Livspace, an interior designs marketplace. When it comes to the possibility of options with the two colours, the list is endless.

Citing an example, Mukherjee continues, “For bedroom settings, you could brighten up a room with yellow curtains and a yellow headboard, with a grey wall and furnishings. You could also reverse this and have a bright yellow wall with minimal grey furniture to counteract the vibrancy.” Agrees Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy, co-founder of The Yellow Dwelling, who believes that when used well, a bright colour like yellow can add just the pop of colour one needs. When it came to making a similar decision for her own residence, Sundaramoorthy chose to play up the décor in her balcony.

“I have one bright yellow wall, which provides a beautiful background for some greens. If one prefers, they could even paint just a door in this shade,” she suggests. For those who prefer safer options, using grey as the base colour and yellow as the accent shade can work well. Think plain or printed yellow cushions, throws, rugs or table runners.

“Colour trends come and go, using yellow in accent pieces makes it easier to maintain as well as swap them with other colours if you outgrow the shade or want to change the decor,” she adds. One can also choose to get crafty with these colours. Shweta Singh, assistant professor at Vogue Institute of Art and Design, suggests turning an old ladder into makeshift shelving unit. “You can DIY it with yellow or grey paint. Other things that someone can easily make at home include grey candle holders and yellow tile paintings for walls,” she adds.

Use yellow as an accent colour against other neutral shades like black, white and grey

Makeover time

Living area: Place grey couches with printed or plain yellow cushions. For walls, stick to neutral colours like grey and highlight one wall by painting it yellow.

Kitchen: Play with two-tone cabinets-grey for the base cabinets in a matte finish and yellow for the wall cabinets in a glossy finish. You can also display yellow coffee mugs or condiment jars.

Bedroom: Brighten the room with yellow curtains and headboard, with a grey wall and furnishings. The reverse is also possible, with a bright yellow wall with minimal grey furniture.

Office space: Opt for yellow chairs or table lamps. For a more elevated look, you can decorate the gallery wall or your home office space with inspirational quotes in yellow frames.

Fashion: Pair a grey top with yellow trousers or the other way around - a yellow top with a grey skirt. A simple outfit (white top and grey trousers) can be dressed up with a yellow jacket. Other options include a yellow scarf with a grey dress or accessories in these two hues.