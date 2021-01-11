Humour to heal

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life is set if you become a doctor, parents often tell their kids, citing the status and money that’s associated with the profession.

But behind the ‘high-profile’ life often portrayed on screen are hours of hard work and the anxiety that comes with being responsible for another person’s life.

It’s this struggle that Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, an ENT surgeon by day and comic after hours, aims to highlight through Starting Troubles, a medical web series about a trainee doctor who is trying to balance his clinical and acting career.

With a star cast including Renuka Shahane, who plays the role of Dr Kavita, an angry and goal-oriented senior doctor who pushes the protagonist towards research; Parikshit Sahni, who plays the role of the dean of the medical college; and stand-up comedians Rahul Subramanian, Praveen Kumar and Manish Tyagi, who make cameo appearances, the series is set to be released in India on Jan. 15.

“The story is based on real-life events as described in my autobiographical book on medical innovations called Inventing Medical Devices, which came out in 2016. It so happened that radiologist and film-writer Dr Shweta Malick, who is based in New York, came across the book and was interested in writing a web-series screenplay based on it,” he says, adding that the story was further developed by adding anecdotes from his other books – The Benefits of Failing Successfully and One Year of Stand-Up Comedy.

Having taken the liberty to exaggerate certain events to create a strong storyline, the six-episode web series is based on Jagdish, a medical student in India who is passionate about pursuing a career in acting. In an attempt to balance the two, he gets into trouble with his peers and teachers that impacts his personal as well as professional life. He is further pushed to inventing a new medical device under the guidance of his boss, which leads to an ugly turn of events and gets him suspended from college, an act plotted by a senior doctor who brews vengeance. Jagdish also gets banned from the theatre circuit.

The film, produced by Ten Motion Arts, was released in the United Kingdom and United States in the second half of 2020. It was shot in 2019. Ask Chaturvedi whether those outside the medical community will be able to connect with it, and he points out the 4 million views that the promo scene has received. “That’s come as a surprise even to us,” says the 36-year-old doctor who works at Fortis Hospital, Banerghatta Road. “There was a private screening for over 1,500 doctors and so many of them were able to relate to it. I’ve been sharing bits and pieces of the show and there are many, especially from the medical community, who recall similar experiences,” he says.

The series will be available on buddybits.com