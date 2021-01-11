Lack of parking lots in Green Line Extension dulls excitement of launch

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The excitement over the launch of the upcoming Green Line Extension across Kanakapura Road is tempered by the fact that there is no parking facility for cars at any of the five stations and and very limited parking for two-wheelers in three of the en route stations. The pricey land along the busy stretch is cited as the reason for not readying the parking lots.

The first stretch of Metro Phase-2, between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute (Reach-4B), will be thrown open to the public on Friday, after a formal inauguration the previous day. Asked why such a crucial element was missing, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth said it was “due to non-availability of land.” However, a senior official explained that the price of the land was the real issue. “It costs up to Rs 15,000 per sqft to buy land here.

For parking a car, one needs at least 10x10 sqft space. The cost of acquiring such space will turn out to be exorbitant. Hence, we decided against it.” The 6.29-km stretch is dotted with these five new stations — Konanakunte Cross, Doddakalasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalagattapura and Silk Institute. He said that Konanakunte Cross and Doddakalasandra each have 1,000 sqft space to the left of the station. “These spaces could be used for parking two-wheelers,” he added. Vehicles can be parked at Yelachenahalli and Metro can be boarded, he said.

However, residents are unhappy about this lacunae. “This issue needs to be redressed on a priority basis as it is a very important one. While there are many pluses because of the Metro coming up in our area, this is a big minus,” said C Bhanu, a resident and regular Metro commuter of Phase-I, who will use the new stretch too. Bicycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran said, “I will like to emphasise that last-mile connectivity is what completes the Metro or suburban rail. Any transportation facility that will cover at least 1 to 4 km from any Metro station is required. At least the few houses that fall within the catchment area of each station needs to be covered.”

A senior BMTC official said that 20 feeder buses will offer connectivity along the new stretch.