STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Nothing beats bastion

If I had to pick a game of the year for 2020, Hades would be my choice.

Published: 11th January 2021 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bastion just knocks it out of the park on every opportunity and it’s well worth returning to today.

Bastion just knocks it out of the park on every opportunity and it’s well worth returning to today.

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If I had to pick a game of the year for 2020, Hades would be my choice. However, it didn’t spring from Supergiant Games fully formed — it’s the culmination of nearly a decade’s worth of work and quality games. Today, we’re taking a look back at the game that kicked it all off for Supergiant back in 2011 — Bastion. 

What do you do if everything you’ve ever known comes crashing down? That’s the central question behind Bastion. You play as the Kid, one of the few survivors of a mysterious calamity that destroyed much of the world; including the city of Caelondia, the Kid’s home.

Without much in the way of options, you head to the Bastion — a sort of safehouse where people were supposed to go in case of emergency. And you continue from there, heading out into the fractured world, sometimes literally picking up the pieces, and trying to figure out how to keep the Bastion going and what caused the Calamity.

If you go by premise alone, you might think that Bastion doesn’t sound too different from other post-apocalyptic tales, and you wouldn’t be wrong; it’s the execution that truly sets Bastion apart and makes it one of the best games I’ve ever played.

Let’s start with one of the most important aspects of Bastion, and likely one of the first you’ll notice  —  the narrator. Voiced by the indescribably excellent Logan Cunningham, the narrator doesn’t just narrate the cutscenes — he narrates almost everything you do. Bastion is the Kid’s story — your story — and that’s the story the narrator tells; not perfectly, not reliably, sometimes unwillingly, but tell it he does. 

The Kid never speaks, which leaves the narrator to be the voice of his actions as well as of the world he’s trying to rebuild. At the time, there simply wasn’t any other game that had a narrative mechanic done quite like this; since then, Supergiant have revisited the concept in later games but Bastion remains, for me, the pinnacle.

However, Bastion’s aural excellence doesn’t end there — Darren Korb, years before his starring role as Prince Zagreus in Hades, turns in a once-in-a-lifetime performance as a composer and the result is quite simply one of the finest gaming soundtracks I’ve ever heard. 

It’s hard to describe how good the music is because you really need to be playing the game as well, but the two merge together perfectly. As the Kid, you’ll alternate between leisurely exploring the ruins of the world and frantically running/dodging for your life, and the music ebbs and flows in a seductive rhythm to match.

In my opinion, the hallmark of a great game soundtrack is that you should want to listen to it years after you finished the game; as I can confirm after going back to it earlier today, Bastion’s soundtrack easily delivers on that front.

Excellence is par for the course with Bastion. I haven’t even spoken about the addictive isometric gameplay yet, with its wonderful implementation of shooting and melee combat. Or its phenomenal artwork and graphic design. Or...there’s too much to talk about here. To sum it up, Bastion just knocks it out of the park on every opportunity and it’s well worth returning to today.

What’s New?

Cyberpunk 2077
So the most awaited game release of the last decade, give or take a few others, wound up being buggy and unplayable for many. ‘Oof’ doesn’t begin to cover it — you’ve got to go back to Diablo III for the last time a launch went this badly. Spare a thought for the poor guys at CD Projekt Red, who’ve poured their lives into this game for the last eight years.

2020
It’s been a long, hard year for so many reasons that it feels like a genuine relief that we’re done with it. As good a year as this has been for games, it’s safe to say that that’s not what it’ll be remembered for! Still, here’s to better days on the horizon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bastion
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp