Preparations on for Sahitya meet in February

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Amid the Covid scare, preparations are on in full swing for the 86th Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Haveri next month. The president for the Sammelana will be selected in the next 15 days.

Close to two lakh people are expected to participate. Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar told TNIE that preparations for the Sammelana have begun. “We held a meeting with Home Minister and district minister Basavaraj Bommai, local MLAs, writers and Kannada Sahitya Parishat office-bearers.

We were told to constitute sub-committees for food, book exhibition, hospitality etc,’’ he said. Baligar said they are hoping that the number of cases will come down by February. “We will take the opinion of the health department and State and central authorities.

If there is a spike in cases, we will have to postpone the Sammelana,” he added. Officials have finalised 28 acres next to GH College in Haveri. Baligar said they are looking for hotels and lodges in Haveri, Hubballi and Davanagere.