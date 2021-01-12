STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Deploying IAS officers for BBMP posts a challenge

Zonal commissioners must be from IAS cadre, currently, most officials are from KAS

Published: 12th January 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act came into effect on Monday, it gave rise to the crucial questions of who the new zonal commissioners will be.Under the new law, each of the BBMP’s eight zones will have a Zonal Commissioner, whose role will be akin to that of a sub-Mayor. Their appointment has become the biggest challenge for the BBMP, the Urban Development Department and the state government as the post of commissioner is to be filled by an IAS officer and not below the rank of secretary. At present, zonal officers are KAS officers.

The post of BBMP Commissioner, whose rank is that of a principal secretary, has been renamed Chief Commissioner. The act also increases the number of wards from 198 to 243, and will be headed by a ward councillor. “The challenge now is to get the officers of IAS rank. The present officials are of a lower cadre (KAS) than what the government has approved.

The challenge is going to be big as new zonal commissioners should not have any other posting, as they should be able to devote 100% to the post of zonal commissioner. At present all officials already have other commitments and are not keen to take this on as an additional role. Along with the revision of the ward list, appointment of officials is another challenge at hand,” a BBMP official seeking anonymity told TNIE. 

If Special Commissioners in the BBMP are made zonal commissioners, other officers must be appointed in their place as Special Commissioners.Another challenge is is the redefining of zones. There are eight zones and 198 wards, but the increment of BBMP limits by a one-kilometre radius will mean increasing the number of wards to 243, and the number of zones to nine or 10.

The official said the challenge would not end with this. Formation of ward committees would have to balance representatives of SC and ST communities, women, councillors, and residents; the constituency consultative committees would need MLAs and senior officers, a delimitation committee needs to be formed to redraw the boundaries of wards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officer BBMP
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp