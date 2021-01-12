House of three

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Other cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya also congratulated the couple.

By Express News Service

There’s a new addition to the ‘Virushka’ household, as Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their baby girl on Monday. The Royal Challenger Bangalore skipper took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news.

“We are thrilled to share with you all that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy this time. Love Virat,” he said.

There are no points for guessing that thousands of congratulatory messages soon started pouring in from every quarter for the new parents. Kohli’s RCB teammates, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini, wished them on social media. Other cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya also congratulated the couple.

Australian batsman David Warner, a father of three daughters himself, tagged Kohli on Instagram and said, “DM me for some tips”. Bengaluru’s funny boy, Danish Sait, wished the couple in his own style by posting a parody on how people have decided the fate of the baby girl, with the paparazzi waiting for a glimpse of the newborn.

