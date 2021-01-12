STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rescued leopard returned to forest

A three-year-old ailing leopard, which was recently found at a private field near Ramanagara forest, was treated and released in a conducive habitat.

Leopard

Leopard (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A three-year-old ailing leopard, which was recently found at a private field near Ramanagara forest, was treated and released in a conducive habitat. Forest department officials rescued the animal, which was starving for the past three days.

“We found the leopard in a semi-conscious state on January 5. Doctors from Bannerghatta Biological Park examined the animal and was shocked to find that an adult leopard had been starving for three days. It was being treated at BBP rescue centre, after which it was released into Ramanagara forest on January 8,” said Devaraj Y, Ramanagara Deputy Conservator of Forests.

The forest staffers had kept chicken and water for the animal to eat, but it had refused on the first day. Next day, it ate the food which was mixed with medicines. Forest officials said there are cases of animals getting weak, but such cases of starvation are rare.

