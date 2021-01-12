The hardest promise

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A resolution is a re-solutioning of one’s own concerns, and at the same time, also a form of resolve, a steadfast commitment, a statement of courage and strength. New year resolutions are special because of just this – they are a new solution to old problems, and a new resolve to make it happen even where there might have been little courage to change earlier.

Your new year resolution might be anything at all – to stop smoking, to drink less, to be more vocally grateful, to stay connected, to learn, to relax, to travel – anything, really, and yet, at the heart of it, a resolution is in essence a commitment to love oneself. Think about it. Every resolution you ever thought of was about being that little bit nicer to ourselves, to think about what we were doing that was not really loving towards ourselves, or others, and how we want that to change. New year resolutions are us giving ourselves opportunities once again to see if we can come to loving ourselves a little more.

Unless your new year resolution is a paradox like, “My new year resolution is to break my new year resolutions,” chances are that you might make a fairly earnest attempt to keep them going for at least some time. If you have not broken your resolutions for two weeks after the new year’s day, chances are you might actually keep the resolutions.

Of course, they may break, maybe not much longer after you make them, by force of old habit or just absentmindedness and you might decide to chuck it and go back to your old habits, leaving this new solution you were trying to make happen for some other time, maybe a birthday or an anniversary. Life does give us so many opportunities to affirm to ourselves who we really are and how we want to be, and we might be ok to let one go, feeling we will have other days to work on that resolution.

Maybe we will give ourselves some grief over how our resolve wasn’t strong enough, or how we needed to re-solution again because what we came up with had not really worked in addressing the problem we had. We might, in the rare case, even surrender, thinking we might never find that resolve, or that there is really no solution – but hope tends to find a way, maybe not this very year, but soon enough. Then, you would tell yourself, there was something to the idea that there had to be a right time for everything, even for loving yourself.

Loving oneself is really one of the hardest resolutions one can make. We are conditioned in so many ways to doubt our love for ourselves, to bully ourselves, to hinder ourselves and sabotage our own growth. We may not really even be able to tell ourselves fully, “I want to love myself a bit more this year,” but we can start with resolving to do one or two things that are more loving of ourselves.(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)