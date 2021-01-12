STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Writing on the ‘wall’

The internet is a treasure chest of information, for sure.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration Tapas Ranjan

By Pallavi Srivastava
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The internet is a treasure chest of information, for sure. Over the last couple of days, I have learnt about two new things that I never knew existed – Parler and Signal. People are posting thoughts on WhatsApp and Twitter about quitting WhatsApp and Twitter, but since most of us are nowhere close to being Harry and Meghan, other social media platforms are being dangled as better options. Some are wondering if life will remain the way it is, if their mobile screen does not show a green quote bubble with an old-fashioned phone embedded inside. Or if they are not trolled enough on Twitter, no, sorry, Parler. 

To them, and especially to the youngsters, middle-aged netizens like me, whose first email address perhaps came suffixed with Hotmail.com, would say, ‘Chill’. There will be fun even after Snapchat and Instagram die a natural death, or get killed by competition. Like we found it, after Geocities and Santabanta.com (just checked after about 18 years, and OMG, the website is still operational!). 

I love it when teenagers gape at me, wide eyes and all, when I tell them that long before Google became a verb, we typed queries on AltaVista and Northern Lights search engines, and there was something called Netscape Navigator too. And we took the help of the friendly valet on Ask Jeeves. That when my sister moved to the US, and a close friend shifted to Germany in the late 1990s, we used the email as a chatting platform, sending small sentences back and forth, thrilled to be ‘talking’ in real time, for free (thank you, office).

And took home print-outs of larger emails to show to other family members. I watch with eagerness when the mention of Orkut to Gen. Z prompts the same awe-struck look that I gave my grandfather when he first told me about the use of Morse Code in telegrams (to children reading this: No, telegram here is not the messenger app. And you cannot learn Morse Code on WhiteHat Jr). 

I haven’t moved to any new platform. In fact, a friend’s coaxing made me return to an old one. I reactivated my Facebook account last month, after a break of five years. A quick scroll on the timeline showed how much older the kids of friends looked, who had left the grey hair streaks undisturbed, and who had moved to a new location. A week of scrolling later, I realised that not much else had changed. Only a few of the 500-odd ‘friends’ on my list seemed to be regular users.

Those marking their presence through pictures of their achievements in the kitchen half a decade back seem to be doing that even now. Quite like those posting images of birds in flight over a lake. Or those forwarding anti-government news clippings, or pro-government news clippings, or just clippings of their own write-ups (I may as well plead guilty now, if I too end up posting this column).

Some of the names rang a distant bell, and maybe belonged to the time when invitations were sent to friends of friends to make a more robust list. A few of us never needed Facebook to stay in touch. I am sure we won’t depend on Signal either. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp