A joint message

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: They say theatre holds a mirror to society, making humour an effective tool to dispense a message. This is what city-based theatre group Pravara Theatre is trying to do with their play Beg Borrow Aliya, which sheds light on the importance of living in a joint family. Their upcoming show is special as it marks the 100th show by the group, which is excited to finally perform it almost a year after it was planned for. “We were to stage the 100th show in March 2020, but due to the lockdown, it got pushed. Otherwise this would have been our 124th show,” says Hanu Ramasanjeeva, actor and director of the play.

The play, which has been written by M S Narasimhamurthy, revolves around a family drama where the lead characters, Vishwa and his wife Vishalu, are looking for the perfect son-in-law (aliya is the Kannada word for son-in-law, which explains the title). Vishalu, however, has some conditions: Besides earning a big fat paycheck, the prospective groom should not be living with his parents since her daughter would face issues while living in a joint family.

This plays out as the family also deals with a murder mystery. “The glory of living in a joint family is slowly vanishing, with more and more people opting to live in a nuclear set up. Living with an extended family can be good and bad. For example, if a couple fights, it is most likely to be settled within the four walls of the house than the husband and wife taking the matter to court. Having elders around makes people more patient,” explains Ramasenjeeva, calling it their most popular play.

The team added the funny take in hope of conveying the social message better, and though the play is in Kannada, response has been positive from non-Kannada speaking audience members as well. So much so that the team never thought of translating the play into another language. “Sometime, it’s the beauty of the regional language that makes it look so seamless.

And moreover, certain dialogues are in English too, which makes it easy for the audience to grasp,” says Ramasenjeeva. Since this is their first show after the lockdown, the group paid extra attention to their performance venue. “We picked an open space where people can enjoy the play without any inhibitions,” says Ramasanjeeva.

Beg Borrow Aliya will be performed at 7pm on Jan. 16, at Ravindra Kalakshetra campus