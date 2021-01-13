STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 90 crore stimulus for Bengaluru infra projects

Yediyurappa was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of Bengaluru City zilla panchayat main entrance arch, after which he held a meeting with ministers and officials reviewing works.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the COVID-19 crisis looming large in the city and state, Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa on Tuesday announced that Rs 90 crore will be given to Bengaluru for improving roads and to provide water facilities.

While the CM released Rs 25 crore for the water related projects, he said that Rs 65 crore for roads will be released in another 4-5 days. He was speaking at the sidelines of the inauguration of Bengaluru City zilla panchayat main entrance arch, after which he held a meeting with concerned ministers and officials reviewing the works in the city. 

After the meeting, CM pointed that most of the sanctioned amount was being utilised by officials to build buildings instead of taking up developmental works. He pointed that 2215 projects are incomplete. Also of the assigned task of constructing 736 tanks, 69 are still pending, he directed the officials to complete the works at the earliest.

Also present on the occasion, revenue minister R Ashok said that those in panchayat limits who are still not getting their pensions, must be identified, their bank account details should be linked to their pan card and pension through post offices should be given to them at the earliest. 

Comments

