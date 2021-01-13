Covid test not a must for students: Ashwath Narayan

BENGALURU: Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday that a new set of Standard Operating Procedures have been released for all colleges, which restart from January 15. He said that students with no symptoms need not get themselves tested for Covid-19.
New SOP
- Students attending offline classes must obtain a written consent form from their parents.
- Number of students attending and number of rooms available should be organised as per guidelines.
- All teachers should send the material for each class through WhatsApp, E-mail, or Telegram.
- Students attending classes can stay at on-campus and off-campus hostels.
- College building, main hall, library, toilet, room, furniture and prayer books should be sanitised before classes begin.
- Thermal screening and sanitising systems mandatory at the door.
- All colleges must be mapped with the primary health centers nearby.
- The number of students should not exceed 50 percent
- Library and canteen can be opened