SSLC exam syllabus out on Thursday

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that the blueprint for SSLC exam syllabus for learning and assessment will be published in two days. 

Suresh Kumar S

Education Minister Suresh Kumar. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that the blueprint for SSLC exam syllabus for learning and assessment will be published in two days. He was talking to reporters after visiting students at various higher primary schools, high schools and undergraduate colleges in Chamarajanagar.

Chapters for syllabus for teaching, learning and evaluation have already been identified and will be published soon and a comprehensive handbook on these topics will be provided to all schools, he added.
Textbooks prepared according to the number of school days available have already been delivered to students, he said.

Since it is difficult to teach the complete content of textbooks, the department has decided not to consider some of the chapters for evaluation for the 2020-21 academic year. He visited schools to instill confidence in children and parents. After schools reopened on January 1, the minister said he visited 150-170 school and PU colleges to obtain the opinion of children so that the government could work towards students’ best interest in terms of tests, safety, and texts.

This week, Kumar visited various schools in Mumbai-Karnataka, including Hunagunda and Savalagi in Bagalkote districts.With parents demanding the resumption of other classes, the minister said that the opinion of the Technical Advisory Committee has been sought.

