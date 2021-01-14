STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

370 Tibetans likely to get Covid vaccine jab in first round

India will kick-start the national vaccination drive from January 16.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the 7,95,500 frontline healthcare workers, who will receive the ‘Covishield’ vaccine in Karnataka in the first round, the names of 370 Tibetans living in the five settlements in the State, may also figure in the list. India will kick-start the national vaccination drive from January 16.

Chophel Thupten, the Chief Representative, South Zone, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), told TNIE that they had sent the names of these healthcare workers to the taluk health officers. “We had sent the names of 370 frontline Covid workers, which include those who have been working in the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in their taluks, and of some community leaders, who were also involved in Covid duties,” he said.

Karnataka may have the highest number of Tibetan frontline healthcare workers in the country to receive the much-awaited vaccine. Tibetans living in exile are spread in five settlements in the state — two in Bylakuppe, one in Hunsur, both in Mysuru district, one in Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district and one in Kollegal and Chamarajanagar district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tibetans COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre doesn't: Arvind Kejriwal
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
3 lakh healthcare workers in 2934 sites to get shot on Day 1 of vaccination drive
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp