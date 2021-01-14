STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

CBI books Bengaluru firm for bank fraud

The bank, in its complaint, has alleged that the company had availed credit facilities from the consortium of e-Vijaya Bank and Indian Bank between 2017 and 2019.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a bank fraud case of over Rs 200 crore against Bengalurubased Steel Hypermart India Private Limited and its directors for losses incurred by a consortium of banks led by the Indian Bank, the Central agency stated. The CBI on Wednesday car ried out searches in Bengaluru and Shoolagiri, Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, at the premises of the company and the accused persons.

Besides the company, the CBI has named its directors Mahendra Kumar Singhi, Suman Mahendra Kumar Singhi and chartered accountant Mukesh Surana in its FIR, based on a complaint from the Indian Bank, the CBI spokesperson stated. The bank, in its complaint, has alleged that the company had availed credit facilities from the consortium of e-Vijaya Bank and Indian Bank between 2017 and 2019.

The account was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) in April 2019 and subsequently tagged as fraud in November that year, said the CBI officer. The fraud resulted in the loss of Rs 168.39 crore to Indian Bank and Rs 31.99 crore to e-Vijaya Bank (now Bank of Baroda), he added.

“It was further alleged that the borrower company in order to avail higher working capital limits from the banks, had inflated its turnover, made purchase transactions with the related/sister concerns, inflated receivables, diverted funds within the related/sister concerns, submitted false/ fudged accounts/statements and siphoned off the banks funds, thereby causing loss to the said banks,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bank fraud CBI Bengaluru
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre doesn't: Arvind Kejriwal
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
3 lakh healthcare workers in 2934 sites to get shot on Day 1 of vaccination drive
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp