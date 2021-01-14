STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Room service: Waiting for new windows

Struggling post Covid-19, PG and co-living spaces are pinning hope on reopening of colleges and vaccine
availability

Published: 14th January 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  It used to be a full house at Sri Lakshmi Ladies PG at RT Nagar till the lockdown was announced in March 2020. But even with the restrictions having been lifted, paying guest accommodations and co-living spaces continue to bear a deserted look. Kavya Shetty, the owner of Sri Lakshmi Ladies PG, says, “The total occupancy of our space was 90. The number came down to 20-25 people during the lockdown, which still helped us pay the salary of the staff.” She currently has around 40 tenants at the place, which she has been running for 11 years. Since IT professionals usually make up the majority of the tenants, many rooms still lie vacant as they continue to work remotely. 

However, not all hope is lost, say owners, who are looking forward to seeing a rise in occupancy after Sankranthi as people are slowly returning. “Even colleges are slowly opening up and students who are not from the city are coming back. Many offices are also making a hybrid system of working from office and remotely compulsory. It’s still negligible but we are hoping things will come back to normal,” says Shetty.

Others like Rahul Baliga, co-founder of FF21, a co-living space, confirm that their branches near IT parks have lower occupancy than other branches. “But the inquiries have increased in the New Year. We have more people interested in areas like HSR Layout, which is closer to the city. But the ones near tech parks are yet to catch up,” says Baliga, who hopes that things will improve once new employees take up jobs. 

The vaccine too might have a role to play, feel some. “The change in numbers right now might not be drastic but as vaccines come in, things will improve as people will get the confidence to come back,” says Nikhil Sikri, CEO, Zolostays. 

Some occupants, however, have bid goodbye to co-living spaces for the time being. Take, for instance, Adyasha Panda. The techie returned home to Sambalpur, Odisha in March last year. With indefinite work from home, she decided to vacate her rented place in the city. “I had paid the rent till October. But since the time period for work from home was uncertain, there was no point in paying rent and not using it,” says Panda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre doesn't: Arvind Kejriwal
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
3 lakh healthcare workers in 2934 sites to get shot on Day 1 of vaccination drive
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp