Six centres to launch Covid vaccine drive in Bengaluru

The vaccine will be given between 9am and 5pm on January 16.

Vaccines being transported to the Yellamma Dasappa Hospital in Bengaluru for storage on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 1.05 lakh Covishield vaccine doses have been stored in Dasappa Hospital and will be administered to health workers from six centres in Bengaluru to start with, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said on Wednesday after inspecting stocks at the hospital.

The centres which will start administer the vaccine are: KC General Hospital, Victoria Hospital, CV Raman General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, St John’s Medical College and Mallasandra Primary Health Centre. The vaccine will be given between 9am and 5pm on January 16.

“The vaccine will be given to 100 people in each centre on that day and all those who are getting the first shot will be informed via SMS or phone call. The BBMP identified 760 centres in BBMP limits which will start administering the vaccine later,” Prasad said.

Of these 760 centres, 148 are primary health centres, where the BBMP is ensuring that there are proper cold chain points and that they are well-connected to hospitals and centres for hinderance free administration.

Who’s in LIST
N Manjunatha Prasad said in the first phase, health care providers will be given the vaccine, in the second phase all BBMP officials, police and revenue workers will be covered. In the third phase it will be given to people as per the voters list - for people above 50 years of age, and those who have comorbidities.

Comments

