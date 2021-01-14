The development mantra 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: No progress has ever taken place without a strong will, and history is replete with examples when individuals with good intentions have brought about mighty changes to the society. In the current times, shaking off authority and tradition, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy is a shining example of making pragmatic plans towards development.

He has always been one step ahead in the development works of the constituency along with carrying out charity work. He has gained the appreciation for constructing concrete roads and drains on every street. He has also improved the condition of the main roads.

Srinivas Murthy has also been working towards providing proper drinking water system to the people of the constituency. Towards this initiative, he constructed a water tank. He has been striving relentlessly to help the people of the constituency to avail benefit of BBMP’s Single House Scheme.