Trio hops on to trial Metro for joy ride

Meghana Sastry And S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first Metro which was flagged off from Konanakunte Cross to Silk Institute brought along a surprise -- three first-day, first-show enthusiasts who got into a train on a trial run. They enjoyed their ride on the empty train, taking pictures and admiring the new stations, but were in for a rude shock when they reached their destination. A Metro official at Silk Institute was shocked to see the three men hopping out and ordered them to leave. They ended up returning to their starting point by bus!

TNIE was given exclusive access to board a train carrying out trial runs. While a blogger got into the train with the Express team, the three friends, who work with multinational firms, coolly got on board too. Since the Automatic Fare Collection gates were kept open for the inaugural function, there was nothing to restrain them.

Express caught up with the three passengers after boarding from Platform 2. A Manoj, systems developer and a resident of Thalaghattapura, said, “I used to take my two-wheeler up to Yelachenahalli and head to my office in Baiyappanahalli. From Friday, I will board my train at Thalaghattapura.” Manoj has taken the first Baiyappanahalli-MG Road Metro and Magadi Road-Cubbon Park Metro. “Passengers are allowed on the first train, so I assumed we could board it,” he said.

R Vivek, product manager with a top firm, said, “My ride was good but the ending was not. I came to enjoy the first ride. We were let off by Metro officials and took a bus back. I regularly travel from Yelachenahalli to Jayanagar.” G S Puneeth, from BTM Layout, makes it a point to travel on the first train and did so this time too. “I came for the first-day experience.

The way our trip ended was a minor matter.” The Metro official, though, was upset and termed it a serious security breach. “I don’t know who they are and why they are on board this train. Passengers are allowed only from tomorrow. Who allowed them to enter?” he asked his staff angrily. He made a flurry of calls and allowed them to leave.